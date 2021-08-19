A Floyd County woman faces a felony drug charge after being pulled over for weaving on Maple Avenue at East 19th Street Wednesday evening, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cynthia Kay Rendon, 50, was stopped by a Rome patrol officer who found a number of Xanax pills hidden inside a cigarette pack.
Rendon is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanors for driving under the influence, failing to maintain a lane of traffic and having drugs not in an original container.