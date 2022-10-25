Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Cave Spring David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 25, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 32-year-old Rome woman was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Rome Road at the Cave Spring Market on Monday.According to Floyd County Jail records:Brianca Chante Watkins was found in possession of white pills, suspected to be Lortab. The pills were located inside a black bag on the front, passenger seat of the vehicle.Watkins is also charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, and a headlight violation. Watkins was still in jail as of Tuesday morning with bond set at $2,600. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Body found on river bank Sunday Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Georgia political, business leaders break ground on massive Hyundai EV plant 43 min ago Meet the 22 semifinalists in Cleveland Chain Reaction this year 1 hr ago Polio concerns increase with ongoing outbreak in northeastern U.S. 1 hr ago Fire department urges residents to stay alert during open burning 1 hr ago State official defends rule he created on libraries 1 hr ago Redhound Marching Band heading to state semifinals after historic regional first-place finish 1 hr ago Ghost Tours return with spooky tales, treats 1 hr ago Griffons clinch MIAA tournament, face UCM in rematch 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Body found on river bank Sunday Latest Region Stories Georgia political, business leaders break ground on massive Hyundai EV plant 43 min ago Meet the 22 semifinalists in Cleveland Chain Reaction this year 1 hr ago Polio concerns increase with ongoing outbreak in northeastern U.S. 1 hr ago Fire department urges residents to stay alert during open burning 1 hr ago State official defends rule he created on libraries 1 hr ago Redhound Marching Band heading to state semifinals after historic regional first-place finish 1 hr ago Ghost Tours return with spooky tales, treats 1 hr ago Griffons clinch MIAA tournament, face UCM in rematch 1 hr ago