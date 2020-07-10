A traffic stop on Clover Street Thursday evening led to felony drug charges for a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shaquinne Tyrone Gallimore, 31, failed to yield to an emergency vehicle just after 5 p.m. and he was found to have a suspended license and no insurance. A search revealed Gallimore also was in possession of various drugs.
Gallimore, who was on probation at the time of the stop, is charged with felony failure to appear, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, driving while license suspended, driving without insurance, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and four counts of contempt of superior court.