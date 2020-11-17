A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday morning on a $5,700 bond after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brent Dwayne Smith, 49, didn't completely stop at a stop sign at E. 17th Street and Olmstead Street Monday evening, and tried to smash and grind crack cocaine into his center console while being pulled over.
Smith also had a glass smoking pipe with residue inside it. He is charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and tampering with evidence, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and a stop sign violation.