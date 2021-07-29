A traffic stop on U.S. 27 north at Old Summerville Road led to the arrest of two men with fraudulent Social Security cards, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Yojans Vinicio Castaneda-Villagran, 38, Lexington, Kentucky is charged with felony forgery in the first degree. He was also cited for driving without a license, giving a false name or date of birth, driving without insurance.
A passenger in the vehicle, Jose Santos Cruz-Aguilar, 37, is also charged with felony forgery for having a fake Social Security card.