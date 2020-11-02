Police arrested a Taylorsville man on Sunday after finding cocaine and marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Seth Russell, 30, of Taylorsville, was arrested Sunday around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Redmond Circle and Westside Industrial Boulevard. He was stopped for failing to obey a traffic device.
During the investigation, police found a quantity of cocaine, marijuana and a marijuana grinder in the vehicle.
Russell is charged with a felony for possession of cocaine and misdemeanors for failing to obey a traffic device, reckless conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and driving under the influence.