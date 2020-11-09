Rome police stopped a vehicle for not having a tag while on Martha Berry Boulevard Sunday night and a strong odor of marijuana led to several felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marvin Harold Oglesby Jr., 48, was arrested Sunday at 1610 Martha Berry Blvd. after a free air sniff by a K9 unit led to the recovery of marijuana, digital scales, a glass pipe and numerous gabapentin pills.
When Oglesby got to the jail, officers also recovered a quantity of meth on him.
Oglesby is charged with felonies for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drugs across the guard line of the jail and a felony probation violation.
He faces misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drugs not in an original container, possession of an unregistered vehicle.