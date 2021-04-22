An Alabama man was arrested on a felony methamphetamine possession charge at the intersection of Gadsden Road and Fosters Mill Road in Cave Spring early Thursday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police reported they stopped 34-year-old Daniel Lathen Formby, of Piedmont, Ala., for a tag light violation. During the stop, the Cave Spring police officer found he had a suspended license and a glass pipe with marijuana residue in it. As police continued the search, they found a bag of meth in his wallet and a hypodermic needle.
Formby is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, driving while license suspended and no tag light. He was held on a $5,700 bond Thursday.