A Rome was held for the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning after he was arrested at the intersection of Ga. 40 and Hiram Road on cocaine possession and other drug related charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After Floyd County police pulled Charles Jeffrey Garrett, 39, over for speeding, they did a search of his vehicle after smelling the odor of marijuana.
The officer found less than an ounce of marijuana, suspected cocaine, prescription pills and THC cartridges, as well as objects for consumption and storage.
Garrett is also charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects and speeding.