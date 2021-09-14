Several items were reported stolen from Thornton Concrete Studio on Monday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
An employee and the business owner told police their building had been broken into. A chain-link fence had been cut to allow a person to go through and a padlock to a warehouse had also been cut off.
The tools missing include: two welders, a propane tank, five battery-powered drills with battery chargers, a sander, a nail gun and three sprayers. One sprayer was located in a nearby wooded area.
According to the complainants, the burglary likely took place on Sunday as the business was open and occupied on Saturday.