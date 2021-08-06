A woman stopped by Rome police on Thursday afternoon for driving with a cracked windshield and a tinted tail light was arrested on drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Haley Shiree Fortune, 34, was stopped near the East Rome Walmart around 4 p.m. Thursday.
When the police K9 alerted to drugs during a free air sniff, police conducted a search and recovered suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and a syringe.
Fortune is charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.