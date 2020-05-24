Three people remained in jail without bond Sunday after they were charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children connected to the same case.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lauren Faith Amos, 22, and Tyler Mason Hicks, 26, both of Cave Spring, and Edward Beachum Amos, 27, of Rome, were arrested Saturday on warrants claiming they caused a toddler physical and mental pain between November, 2019 and Saturday.
Warrants state Lauren Amos forced the child to sit on a potty and allowed others to hit the child if they got up. Edward Amos is accused of hitting the child on several occasions with his hand and belt, leaving bruises. Hicks is accused of allowing another adult to hit the child repeatedly.