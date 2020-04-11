Three men accused of contacting people they believed to be minors for the purpose of performing sexual acts were being held without bond Saturday, according to Floyd County Jail reports.
According to the reports:
Bryan Keith Tucker, 59, of Buchanan, Jeffrey Sean Cordle, 32, of Silver Creek, and Steven Lamar Sheffield, 60, of Acworth, were arrested by Floyd County Police over the course of Friday evening and early Saturday morning after traveling from their homes to meet the person.
All three contacted a person they believed to be under 16 and asked them to perform sexual acts with them. Tucker also sent pornographic photos to the person and had a gun at the time of his arrest.
All three are charged with a felony count of using a computer for the enticement of a minor. Tucker and Cordle are charged with felony counts of aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child, while Sheffield is charged with felony child molestation.
Tucker is also charged with felony counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
All three remained in jail Saturday without bond.