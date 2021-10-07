Three people were injured in a wreck at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and Eighth Street on Wednesday morning after two vehicles failed to stop at the intersection due to malfunctioning traffic lights, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A 1997 Dodge Dakota was travelling north on Turner McCall towards East Eighth Street, while a 2013 Toyota 4Runner was travelling west on Eighth Street.
Because of the darkened traffic lights, neither stopped at the intersection and the Dodge struck the Toyota in the left side.
The occupants of the Dodge complained of chest pain and were transported to Redmond Regional, while the other driver refused EMS.
Both drivers were cited at fault for not stopping at the intersection as if there was a stop sign there.