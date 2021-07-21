Three people were listed as injured after a car failed to stop for traffic at the intersection of East Second Avenue and East 12th Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, reports stated.
According to Rome police reports:
Judy Goss of Cedartown was cited for a stop sign violation after she pulled out onto East 12th Street in front of a small SUV driven by Mary Wright of Rome. A 2013 Hyundai Accent driven by Goss struck Wright's 2012 Toyota Rav4.
Wright, however, was arrested on charges of DUI and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Goss, Wright and another person were treated for injuries sustained in the wreck.