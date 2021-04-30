Floyd County police arrested a man and two women Thursday evening following a traffic stop for a brake light violation at the intersection of US 27 North and Walenda Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gene Antonio Moses, 41, or Summerville was pulled over for the traffic violation and found to be in possession of marijuana and a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue.
Two female passengers, Lacey Janay Mote, 24 and Sharleigh Ellena Watkins, 31, both of Rome were also allegedly found in possession of meth.
All three face felony charges of possession of methamphetamine whiles Moses faces a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.