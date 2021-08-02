Rome police arrested three men Saturday on the Coosa Valley Fairground after police recovered weapons and drugs after a concert, reports stated
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demarcus Lemann Hight Jr., 23; Clarence Cornelius Neal Jr., 25; and Joshua Jadell Leach II, 18, were all arrested just after 10 p.m. after police found guns, a large amount of marijuana, ecstasy, Xanax and packaging materials in a vehicle.
Hight is charged with felony possession of Schedule I and Schedule IV controlled substances, possession of marijuana with the intent distribute, possession of firearms during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Neal is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Leach faces felony possession of firearms during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.