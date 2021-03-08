Three Floyd County residents have been accused of conspiring to distribute LSD after transporting a fourth individual to a location east of Rome on Sunday to purchase the drug.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Macy Elizabeth Jones, 18, Kristen Brooke Clark, 24 and Austin Keith Craig, 19, all of Lindale were arrested by Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers at a location on the Kingston Highway Sunday afternoon.
All three are charged with a felony for conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Craig and Clark were also charged with a felony for possession of a weapon, a pistol, during an attempt to commit a crime. Craig is also charged with a felony for possession of a quantity of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.