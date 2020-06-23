Three people were arrested late Monday and charged with felony cocaine possession charges after a traffic stop on Martha Berry Boulevard, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Natalie Rebecca Mobbs, 33; Ashford Lamont Price, 41; and Kathryn Elizabeth Smith Leek, 30; were all arrested on the cocaine charge. They were all three in a vehicle at 711 Martha Berry Blvd. around 11 p.m. Monday when pulled over. A K9 unit gave a positive alert and police searched the vehicle. Police found a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue in the vehicle as well as a small quantity of cocaine.
Mobbs is also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana. Price faces additional charges of misdemeanor marijuana possession, failure to maintain lane and no tag light.