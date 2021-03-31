Rome police reported three catalytic converters were stolen after a person cut their way through the fence of Loyd's Rome Towing and Auto Repair Wednesday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Video footage showed a person entered the property between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday after vandalizing the fence. The vehicles were on the storage lot pending insurance claims and a supervisor estimated the total repair cost at $1,800. They also estimated the cost to repair the fence at $1,000.