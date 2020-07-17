A trio of Atlanta men remained in jail Friday morning, accused of forging and using other people's bank cards in Floyd County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald J. Faltz, 31, Daeshaun Gregory Boyd, 31, and Laquan A. Glasgow, 26, were all arrested Thursday morning at the Tobacco for Less store, 3723 Martha Berry Highway.
Faltz and Glasgow had purchased bulk cigarettes from the store owner using forged bank cards, costing the owner $10,400. All three men were in possession of a transaction card forgery device, while Boyd also provided a false name to an officer at the scene and was driving on a suspended license.
All three men are charged with felony forgery of a financial transaction card, and possession of a financial transaction card forgery device. Faltz and Glasgow are also charged with felony financial transaction card fraud, while Boyd is additionally charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and giving false name to law enforcement.