A traffic stop by Floyd County police Monday night led to the recovery of Xanax from one suspect and methamphetamine from another, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Garrett Mason Crawford, 29, of Silver Creek and Jordan Lea Walker. 32, of Lakeland, Tennessee, and Bryan Neal Ashmore, 28, of Rome were in a vehicle stopped at the Alabama Highway and Huffaker Road around 7:10 p.m. Monday.
A quantity of methamphetamine was found near where Mason was seated and the officer recovered a quantity of Xanax inside Walker's purse. Reports indicate all three were reaching in the area where the drugs were found.
Mason is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a felony probation violation while Walker and Ashmore face a felony charge of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.