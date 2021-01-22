Police arrested three individuals and confiscated more than an ounce of meth and three firearms during the execution of a search warrant Thursday night at a home in Silver Creek.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bennie Brodrick Duvall III, 33; Jyesica Leigh Fowler, 31, of Adairsville; and Sydney Nichole Parris, 20, of Chatsworth, were arrested at a residence at 1398 Abrams Road on Thursday evening.
Investigators found methamphetamine packaged for resale, digital scales, smoking devices, three firearms and a stolen motorcycle.
All three have been charged with felony trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brodrick is also being held without bond on probation and parole violations.
Parris and Duvall were charged with possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a crime. All three are charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.