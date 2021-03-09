Three people face methamphetamine or heroin charges after a traffic stop on Ga. 20 early Tuesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Floyd County police arrested Michael Anthony Fryar, 37; Elizabeth Alford Shelton, 38; and Gary Earl Newberry, 52, after they found undisclosed quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, a counterfeit $100 bill and a firearm were found in their vehicle.
Fryar is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and second-degree forgery and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Shelton is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Newberry is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and violating his parole.
Fryar and Shelton remained in jail Tuesday afternoon on $5,700 bond. Newberry is being held without bond.