A traffic stop by Floyd County Police near the intersection of Burnett Ferry Road and Susan Wayne Circle Thursday night led to the recovery of quantities of gabapentin and oxycodone and the arrest of three Chattooga County residents.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Reisha Danelle Hughes, 29, of Summerville is charged with two felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone) and felony tampering with evidence after she allegedly admitted to tossing some drugs out of the window of the vehicle.
Joshua Michael Tinley, 26, of Lyerly was charged with two counts of sale or possession of dangerous drugs (gabapentin) and three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone). He was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects after police recovered a smoking device from inside his body.
Alexandria Ariana Zayas, 29, also of Summerville was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for the oxycodone.