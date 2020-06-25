Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force arrested three people on drug related charges after executing a search warrant at a residence on Crescent Avenue Wednesday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Angel Sherry Pope, 38, Christopher Lloyd Pope, 37, and Chet Daniel White, 35, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama are all charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor use of drug related objects. Officers found syringes loaded with meth throughout the house as well as bagged meth and digital scales. They also found several glass smoking devices in the house.
Two children were present during the search and both Popes are charged with misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Christopher Pope is charged with three counts of felony meth possession and possession with intent to distribute. He sold meth to a cooperating witness twice back in May. He is charged with two counts of felony sale of methamphetamine.
White and Angel Pope remained in jail Thursday morning with $5,700 blanket bonds, while Christopher Pope is held without bond.