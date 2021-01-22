Rome and Floyd County drug investigators arrested three individuals and recovered more than an ounce of meth, drug objects, firearms and more during the execution of a search warrant Thursday night at a home in Silver Creek.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bennie Brodrick Duvall III, 33; Jyesica Leigh Fowler, 31, of Adairsville and Sydney Nichole Parris, 20, of Chatsworth were arrested at Parris' residence between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Officers recovered methamphetamine that was packaged for resale, digital scales, smoking devices, and three firearms.
Officers also recovered a stolen motorcycle from the property.
All three suspects have been charged with felonies for trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brodrick faces felony probation and parole violations.
Parris and Duvall were charged with possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a crime.
All three were charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.