Three people from Lindale were arrested at the intersection of Maple Avenue and East 18th Street Friday night on meth possession charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Desiree Marie Cobus, 30, and Lucas Lee Miller, 31 both had small bags of suspected meth in their possession.
Gary Lamar Collins, 43, also had meth as well as a firearm in his vehicle.
Collins is charged with firearm possession by a convicted felon and possession during commission of a crime.
Miller and Collins were held without bond Saturday, while Cobus had a $5,700 bond.