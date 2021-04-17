Three people were arrested at their residence on Booger Hollow Road in Lindale on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tara Lerrae Farmer, 42 had a glass pipe with meth residue in her possession when officers came to her residence to issue an arrest warrant for a probation violation.
Gary William Vinson, 40, also had a glass pipe with meth residue and Catherine Branham Jones, 47 had THC oil.
Farmer and Vinson are charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug related object possession.
Jones is charged with Schedule I controlled substance possession.
Vinson was held on a $5,700 bond Saturday, while Jones was released on bond. Farmer was held without bond due to the probation violation.