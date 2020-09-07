A Rome man is charged with threatening to kill a woman, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Ray Fiscus, 42, was arrested Friday night by Floyd County police who were responding to a call about threats being made to a woman in Shannon between 8 and 9 p.m. Friday.
He is charged with a felony for making terroristic threats and acts.
He is also charged with misdemeanor interference with government property after head butting the cage of a police car and operating his own vehicle without a license as well as driving without insurance.