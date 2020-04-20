A Rome pet store was burglarized over the weekend in a scenario similar to ones that have played out in Atlanta and Lawrenceville where several puppies were taken.
According to a Rome Police report, someone broke into Petland at 1600 Turner McCall Blvd. overnight Saturday and stole 12 puppies with a combined value of approximately $47,900.
Cash register drawers and a safe were also stolen containing around $750.
A witness reported three black males walking in the area behind the store and along East Seventh Street between 3 and 4 a.m. Sunday.
Police said a large rock was found inside near the shattered the glass of the front door of the store. Blood was found on one of the shards of glass and multiple trails of blood were found throughout the store.
The incident occurred in the span of 24 hours after a pet store in Lawrenceville was also broken into and had $60,000 worth of puppies stolen. Another pet store break-in happened early Friday in Dunwoody where a Petland had five puppies stolen valued between $30,000 to $50,000 total.