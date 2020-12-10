A Rome man remained in jail Thursday morning without bond, after a fight on Thanksgiving led to felony assault and battery charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Robert Allen Anderson, 34, punched a woman in the face on the afternoon of Nov. 26. He also grabbed the woman's throat and kept her from being able to leave.
Anderson was arrested at a Smith Road address Wednesday, charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery, misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act and false imprisonment.