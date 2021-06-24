A Rome police officer found a methamphetamine as well as open containers of alcohol after stopping a man near the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and West Fifth Street on Wednesday evening, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jace Logan Potts, 22, was texting and driving just before he was pulled over. The officer found open containers of alcohol in the vehicle along with the meth.
Potts is charged with possession of meth along with misdemeanor driving under the influence, open container violation and distracted driving/hands free violation.