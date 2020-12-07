A Texas man was arrested near the intersection of Oakwood Street and Raymond Avenue on meth charges Saturday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jose Alonso Lopez-Carmona, 21, Houston, Texas, was also operating the vehicle without a valid license and during the investigation, police found a bag with suspected methamphetamine and a spoon with meth residue inside a backpack that belonged to Lopez-Carmona.
He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects, driving without a license and concealing the identity of a vehicle.