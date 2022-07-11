A Chattanooga, Tennessee, man was arrested at an East Fifth Avenue location after he reportedly choked a person and stole a cellphone.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

During transport to the jail, Cornelius Hughey, 33, threatened a Rome police officer. Hughey also has an outstanding warrant out of Tennessee.

He is charged with felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats and fugitive from justice.

Hughey was being held for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Monday.

