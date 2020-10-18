A Tennessee man was in jail without bond Sunday, accused of trafficking in drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Eugene Weaber, 43, of Bell Buckle, Tennessee, was arrested near the intersection of Gadsden Road and Chalcrest Drive in Cave Spring early Sunday morning by a Cave Spring police officer.
Weaber is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs not in an original container, possession of marijuana and a license plate violation