A man who was found passed out in a parking lot behind a building on Turner McCall Boulevard on Saturday around 11 p.m. faces both alcohol and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Larry Joe Ellis, 47, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested at 1476 Turner McCall Blvd. after authorities discovered him lying in the parking lot about ten feet away from a bicycle where police also found a bag of suspected methamphetamine.
Ellis is charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor public drunk.