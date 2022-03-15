A Temple man is accused of having sexual relations with a minor and filming that act was arrested on a felony child molestation charge on Monday, reports state.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Savion Devonte Powell, 19, is charged with felony statutory rape and sexual battery. The interaction with the minor was filmed on a cell phone.

His bond was set at $11,200 on Monday.

 

