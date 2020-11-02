A Rome man found his television stolen and his front door damaged Saturday after he came home from the laundromat, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The man's neighbor said he didn't see or hear anything during the time the burglary took place on 15th Street.
He believes it was a friend of his who broke in and stole the television. He had received a call from her earlier that day, asking if he could come pick her up and wash her clothes for her. He refused to do so and later found the door damaged. The man also said that his two pitbulls only allow him, the woman and his brother onto the porch without attacking.
The officer advised the man to buy some sort of surveillance equipment and to be on the lookout for more suspicious activity.