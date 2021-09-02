A broken 32-inch flat screen television valued at $139 was reportedly stolen from the Red Roof Inn on U.S. Highway 411 late Monday night.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The on-duty manager of the hotel told police that a 32-inch Panasonic flat-screen TV was sitting in the breezeway Monday night. Around 11 p.m., two women took the television. The manager stated she attempted to follow the two, but lost sight of them. The manager advised police the Red Roof Inn did not wish to pursue criminal charges.