A couple teenagers face several felonies in connection with the theft of a vehicle in Rome Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerry Alexander Parr, 17, of Aragon was arrested Friday night and had the key to a 2008 GMC Sierra. The vehicle had been taken earlier in the day from a home on Atwood Drive. He also had several items taken from the vehicle. Police also reported found Parr in possession of numerous items that had been taken from the vehicle.
He is charged with a felony for entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft, theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by taking a motor vehicle as well as misdemeanor for criminal trespassing.
Another man, 18-year-old Dustin Paul Lewis Cronan is charged with felony theft by taking the same vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property, entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft, theft by taking and being a party to a crime for bring a lookout while Parr entered a second vehicle on Nest Drive.