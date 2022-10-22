Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A teenager from Adairsville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 411 near the Floyd-Bartow County line early Saturday afternoon.Deputy Floyd County Coroner Brent Whatley said 16-year old Addison Moorehead died at the hospital after the vehicle she was a passenger in left the roadway and flipped.Moorehead was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.Her body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to Whatley.The driver sustained minor injuries.The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation of the crash. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Oh, my gourd: It's all about autumn, pumpkin picking this weekend at Mount Loretto's Fall Festival 32 min ago Staten Islanders who've welcomed foreign-born newcomers here for 25 years will celebrate with 'Day of the Dead' fest on Oct. 26. 32 min ago 'Party at Pouch,' the 60th annual Good Scout reception, unfolds with a twist . . . it happened at Pouch. 33 min ago Homecoming fall: SLU beats JSU at its own game 33 min ago Report card: Grading JSU's performance against SLU 33 min ago Southeast Louisiana at Jacksonville State: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks 33 min ago Candidates for area state offices tackle issues in chamber forum 33 min ago LiveHuskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-California 34 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge This evening's debates kick off busy week in local, state politics. Latest Region Stories Oh, my gourd: It's all about autumn, pumpkin picking this weekend at Mount Loretto's Fall Festival 32 min ago Staten Islanders who've welcomed foreign-born newcomers here for 25 years will celebrate with 'Day of the Dead' fest on Oct. 26. 32 min ago 'Party at Pouch,' the 60th annual Good Scout reception, unfolds with a twist . . . it happened at Pouch. 33 min ago Homecoming fall: SLU beats JSU at its own game 33 min ago Report card: Grading JSU's performance against SLU 33 min ago Southeast Louisiana at Jacksonville State: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks 33 min ago Candidates for area state offices tackle issues in chamber forum 33 min ago LiveHuskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-California 34 min ago