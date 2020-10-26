A Rome teenager was moved from the Youth Detention Center in West Rome to the Floyd County Jail over the weekend after a series of incidents including threats that were made to a juvenile officer at the YDC earlier this month, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demarius Tyrese Hodges, 17, is alleged to have threatened an officer who went to his room in the YDC on October 10 after Hodges popped a sprinkler head from the ceiling. A warrant states that Hodges cursed the officer and threatened shoot her house up after he was released.
Another warrant alleges that Hodges failed to keep a charge on an ankle monitoring device while on house arrest between March 30 and September 25.
Hodges is charged with felony terroristic threats, obstruction of officers, interference with government property and interference with an electronic monitoring device and unlawful participation in street gang activity.