Rome Police were attempting to detain a local teenager Thursday when the young man resisted officers and while apparently attempting to reach for a gun in his jacket.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Notorious Xzaveon Pitts, 17, was being taken into custody by an officer on Dellvue Place Thursday afternoon when Pitts allegedly refused to put an arm behind his back to be cuffed. The officer said it appeared as if Pitts was attempting to grab the gun with his left arm when it dropped to the ground.
Pitts is charged with felony obstruction of a peace officer and misdemeanors for being an underage person in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a license and simple assault.