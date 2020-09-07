A Lindale teenager who was stopped on Georgia Loop 1 early Sunday morning for driving without his headlights on faces a felony drug charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Austin Kyle Smith, 19, Lindale was arrested by Rome police near the intersection of Riverside Parkway and Georgia Loop 1.
Police found an open container of alcohol in the driver seat and also recovered a THC laden vape pen. Smith is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanors for driving under the influence of alcohol, an open container violation and a headlight violation