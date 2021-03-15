An Armuchee teen was released on bond over the weekend after she was arrested on three misdemeanor driving charges involving a fatal wreck in Armuchee on Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ainsley Brianna Sutton, 18, is charged with following too closely, failure to maintain lane and homicide by vehicle, second degree. During the incident, Sutton had been driving southbound down Martha Berry Highway when she over-reacted to a car that had slowed to make a turn.
Sutton swerved to the left to avoid hitting the car in front but hit Howell’s Honda Civic on the passenger side. The impact pushed Alexis Howell, 19, and the Honda into the northbound lane where it was struck by a Nissan Altima, driven by Juan Vicente-Pelico, 39, of Rome.
Howell was pronounced dead from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.