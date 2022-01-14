Teen charged with rape, aggravated assault By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A teen was arrested in Floyd County on an arrest warrant involving an incident where he reportedly raped and choked someone under the age of 16.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Brian Manuel, 16, is accused of committing these acts sometime between August and December 2021.He is charged with felony rape and aggravated assault. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Teen pleads guilty, sentenced to life plus 5 in shooting death of 57-year-old Shannon woman Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Inmate captured after walking off from Floyd County Jail detail Going home: Covid patient back home after 115 days at Floyd Medical Center Police seek information on shooting into Melody Lane home Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists