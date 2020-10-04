Rome police have charged a Rome teenager with making threats against a school system employee while riding a school bus in September.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dontavious M. Dublin, 19, was arrested Friday around 6:30 p.m. on a warrant stemming from the incident, which is alleged to have been committee Sept. 10.
Dublin reportedly threatened to cut the victim while being transported on a school bus.
In addition to the felony terroristic threats and act charge, Dublin is charged with three misdemeanor counts of obstruction of officers and one count each of disorderly conduct and simple assault.