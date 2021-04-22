A Rome teen is charged with multiple traffic violations after he reportedly fled from police while driving a stolen vehicle at speeds of over 85 and 100 miles per hour, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Lee Touchstone, 17, failed to stop at three locations while driving down Floyd Springs Road and Old Summerville Road, drifting into the northbound lane. He continued to drive in a reckless manner while travelling down John Davenport Drive and Elm Street, running several red lights as well.
Touchstone didn't stop when police put on their sirens and kept driving the 2014 gray Chevrolet 2500, which was reported stolen on April 18.
He is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor failure to maintain lane, three counts of failure to obey traffic control devices, three counts of stop sign violations, two counts of speeding and reckless driving. Touchstone was held on a $11,400 bond Thursday afternoon.