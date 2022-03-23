Teen accused of breaking into three vehicles By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Mar 23, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome teen is charged with three counts of entering vehicles to commit a theft after he was arrested at a Flora Avenue residence Tuesday.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Devin Chase Haney, 19, entered three vehicles on the property in order to commit theft. He was held on a $7,900 bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; Greene votes no Services scheduled for Cedartown man whose body was discovered in a tool box in Polk County Man sentenced to seven life terms in prison, 39 years on rape and child molestation charges Kemp signs mid-year state budget with tax refund, state employee raises Adairsville man charged with killing his mother Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists